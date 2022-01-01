Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Makus Empanadas

411 W Morgan Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$1.95
Baby spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Makus Empanadas
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Spinach Salad$9.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad with Shrimp$13.95
Cocktail Shrimp, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Bacon Dressing
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh spinach topped with eggs, chopped bacon, cucumber, fresh mushroom, and honey dressing.
More about Casa Carbone
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.99
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.95
Chopped Bacon, Red onions, Pistachios, House made Ricotta tossed in Lemon Herb vinaigrette
More about Lonerider at Five Points
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Spinach Salad$12.00
Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Pepperoni Pizza

Rice Pudding

Club Sandwiches

White Pizza

Bisque

Carne Asada Tacos

Wontons

Cheesecake

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston