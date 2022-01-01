Spinach salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve spinach salad
Makus Empanadas
411 W Morgan Street, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$1.95
Baby spinach, walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Large Spinach Salad
|$9.99
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad with Shrimp
|$13.95
Cocktail Shrimp, Spinach, Cucumber, Red Onion, Hot Bacon Dressing
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Fresh spinach topped with eggs, chopped bacon, cucumber, fresh mushroom, and honey dressing.
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Bacon, Red onions, Pistachios, House made Ricotta tossed in Lemon Herb vinaigrette