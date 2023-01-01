Steak fajitas in Raleigh
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Steak-Chicken Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Steak-Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled certified angus steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.