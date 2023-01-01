Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Steak-Chicken Fajitas$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and grilled chicken. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak-Shrimp Fajitas$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and steak and sauteed shrimp. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas$28.00
A combination of grilled poblanos, red and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and grilled certified angus steak. Served with a side of spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about Dos Taquitos
La Buena Vida image

 

La Buena Vida - 4516 Falls of Neuse Rd

4516 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Fajitas Steak$12.99
More about La Buena Vida - 4516 Falls of Neuse Rd

