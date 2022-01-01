Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chopped steak-caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, marinated tomatoes and hot red cherry peppers, mustard aioli. Rustic hero roll.
More about Glenwood Grill
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$16.00
Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
8" sandwich with thinly sliced korean bbq beef topped with mozzarella cheese, green bell peppers, onions, and chimichuri sauce. Served with side of homemade potato chips
More about The Bowls / The Katsu

