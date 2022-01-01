Steak sandwiches in Raleigh
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chopped steak-caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, marinated tomatoes and hot red cherry peppers, mustard aioli. Rustic hero roll.
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear