Steak tacos in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve steak tacos
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Guacamole Dip
|$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Chilango Mexican Street Food
2253 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh
|Taco Asada (Steak)
|$2.79
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
Blowfish
510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh
|Wings
|$14.00
|Burrito
|$12.00
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$4.00