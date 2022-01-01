Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve sticky rice

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice $3$3.00
Mango with Sticky Rice$6.95
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice$4.00
Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sticky Rice$3.00
Side of Sticky Rice$3.00
Purple Sticky Rice$9.90
Traditional Laotian dessert with purple sticky rice, fresh mango, coconut custard, and palm sugar tamarind caramel sauce. Gluten-Free.
More about Bida Manda
NOODLES

Pho Sure

7451 Six Forks Road, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K2- Sticky Rice (Small Plate)$7.95
S1- Plain Sticky Rice$3.55
Your choice of side order menu. Combo option available under Combo menu
Combo - Sticky Rice Plate$15.50
Sticky rice plate with a choice of meat and a side order, and a drink.
More about Pho Sure

