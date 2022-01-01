Sticky rice in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve sticky rice
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Sticky Rice $3
|$3.00
|Mango with Sticky Rice
|$6.95
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Sticky Rice
|$4.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.00
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Side Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Side of Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Purple Sticky Rice
|$9.90
Traditional Laotian dessert with purple sticky rice, fresh mango, coconut custard, and palm sugar tamarind caramel sauce. Gluten-Free.