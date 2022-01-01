Strawberry shortcake in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00
Strawberries, Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cognac Pudding, Whipped Cream, Black Pepper Strawberry Jam, Candied Almonds
More about Fiction Kitchen
Fiction Kitchen
428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00
Housemade scone, lemon curd, marinated strawberries, vegan soy whip and toasted coconut
(V/ NF)