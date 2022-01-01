Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Banner pic

 

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
Strawberries, Sponge Cake, Vanilla Cognac Pudding, Whipped Cream, Black Pepper Strawberry Jam, Candied Almonds
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
Banner pic

 

Fiction Kitchen

428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
Housemade scone, lemon curd, marinated strawberries, vegan soy whip and toasted coconut
(V/ NF)
More about Fiction Kitchen
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Strawberry Shortcake$9.50
1/2 Strawberry Shortcake$5.25
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

