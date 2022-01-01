Sundaes in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve sundaes
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Banana Bread Sundae
|$7.00
Homemade banana bread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & caramel sauce
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Kid Sundae
|$3.00
A kid-sized sundae made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cram. Sprinkled with cookie crumbs and topped with a cherry.
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Regular Ice Cream Sundae
|$4.95
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Espresso Brownie Sundae
|$7.99
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle