Sundaes in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve sundaes

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Bread Sundae$7.00
Homemade banana bread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & caramel sauce
Brownie Sundae$7.00
Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Sundae$3.00
A kid-sized sundae made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cram. Sprinkled with cookie crumbs and topped with a cherry.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Ice Cream Sundae$4.95
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Espresso Brownie Sundae$7.99
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Espresso Brownie Sundae$7.99
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & a chocolate sauce drizzle
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

