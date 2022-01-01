Sweet and sour chicken in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Bangkok Thai
13200 Falls of neuse rd. Suite 131, Raleigh
|KID Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$6.00
Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$14.95
All white meat chicken fried to perfection in our house Sweet + Sour sauce with pineapples, peppers, onions, and carrots.
Served with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*is ALWAYS a gluten free dish.