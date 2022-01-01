Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Bangkok Thai

13200 Falls of neuse rd. Suite 131, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID Sweet & Sour Chicken$6.00
Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper
More about Bangkok Thai
Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.95
All white meat chicken fried to perfection in our house Sweet + Sour sauce with pineapples, peppers, onions, and carrots.
Served with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*is ALWAYS a gluten free dish.
More about Five Star Restaurant

