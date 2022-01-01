Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve sweet corn

Item pic

 

Makus Empanadas

411 W Morgan Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Empanada$3.15
Vegetarian.
Sweet corn and cheese.
More about Makus Empanadas
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Summer sweet corn bisque$12.00
CORN - ONION - POTATO - CELERY - CHICKEN STOCK
More about Glenwood Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Edamame

Sesame Tofu

Honey Mustard Chicken

Churrasco

Spinach Salad

Corn Dogs

Salmon Rolls

Cannellonis

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston