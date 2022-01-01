Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve taco salad

Falafel & Co.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$10.00
Your choice of protien with lettuce, salsa verde, tomato, jalapeno, avocado, cheese and sour cream in a crispy tortilla bowl.
More about Falafel & Co.
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad$9.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Taco Salad$9.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

