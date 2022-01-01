Taco salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve taco salad
Falafel & Co.
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Your choice of protien with lettuce, salsa verde, tomato, jalapeno, avocado, cheese and sour cream in a crispy tortilla bowl.
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Comes with cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Your choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
