Tandoori in Raleigh

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Tandoori Chicken
|$13.99
Chicken leg quarter marinated in
special tandoori spices
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$2.99
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$18.99
Shrimp grilled with special spices in clay oven
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh
|Tandoori Vegetables
|$18.00
marinated vegetables cooked in the tandoor, served with a yogurt sauce