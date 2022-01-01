Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve tandoori

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Chicken leg quarter marinated in
special tandoori spices
Tandoori Roti (Vegan)$2.99
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
Tandoori Shrimp$18.99
Shrimp grilled with special spices in clay oven
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Vegetables$18.00
marinated vegetables cooked in the tandoor, served with a yogurt sauce
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani + Tandoori Chicken (2 pieces)+Soda$18.49
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant

