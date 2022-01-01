Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS Chicken Teriyaki$5.95
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
grilled chicken and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
L- Teriyaki Chicken$10.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner$15.95
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
The Bowls / The Katsu image

HAMBURGERS

The Bowls / The Katsu

411 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with teriyaki chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese
Teriyaki Chicken Katsu$14.50
handmade chicken katsu, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, maple teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce
More about The Bowls / The Katsu
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$23.00
More about Sushi Mon

