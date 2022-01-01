Teriyaki chicken in Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
grilled chicken and glazed with teriyaki sauce served over steamed vegetables and steamed rice.
|L- Teriyaki Chicken
|$10.00
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli
|Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner
|$15.95
The Bowls / The Katsu
411 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Teriyaki Chicken Noodle
|$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with teriyaki chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese
|Teriyaki Chicken Katsu
|$14.50
handmade chicken katsu, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, maple teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$23.00