Turkey bacon in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve turkey bacon
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Alimentari At Left Bank
500 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Turkey Bacon Club (ish)
|$14.00
Smoked Turkey, Molasses Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Aioli, on house made ciabatta
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$11.00
Turkey, White Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch, Shredduce, Tomato Served on our Semolina Hoagie
The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
|Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$9.99
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and onions rolled up in a tomato basil tortilla. Finished with ranch dressing