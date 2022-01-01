Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan soup in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve vegan soup

Union Special image

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*$10.00
More about Union Special
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup & Toast *VEGAN*$10.00
House-made Tomato Soup & Sourdough Toast
More about Union Special

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Pork Ribs

Cake

Taco Salad

Sesame Tofu

Lo Mein

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston