Veggie sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Open-faced Veggie Sandwich
|$11.00
Roasted mushrooms, sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes served on a toasted baguette topped with goat cheese & red wine reduction.
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Veggie Sandwich
|$9.00
w/ cheddar, tomato, avocado, sprouts, mayo and sorghum-dijon on buttered sourdough. Sourdough is dairy free and can also be modified without butter, cheese and mayo to make it vegan!