Veggie sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Cafe Colao

3601 Capital Blvd STE 107, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$6.98
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open-faced Veggie Sandwich$11.00
Roasted mushrooms, sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes served on a toasted baguette topped with goat cheese & red wine reduction.
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$9.00
w/ cheddar, tomato, avocado, sprouts, mayo and sorghum-dijon on buttered sourdough. Sourdough is dairy free and can also be modified without butter, cheese and mayo to make it vegan!
