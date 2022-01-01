Volcano rolls in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh

7810 TARGET CIRCLE SUITE 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VOLCANO ROLL$15.00
Avocado, fried cheese, salami, eel sauce and spicy kany
More about El Patio Bar and Grill - Raleigh
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mauna Volcano Roll$9.00
spicy salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes topped with escolar, shrimp, ceviche sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, tempura flakes, and red tobiko
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$17.45
OVEN BAKED - kani crab and avocado inside, topped with scallops, smelt roe, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds
More about Tasu Asian Bistro

