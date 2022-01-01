Waffles in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve waffles

Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Parkside Raleigh
Consumer pic

 

Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Fruit Crepe$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Thai Curry Crepe$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
Caramel Brownie Crepe$13.00
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

 

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Mac & Cheese$5.00
Custard based mac & cheese made with pimento peppers. Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Nightshade
Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Skin-on Yukon Gold potatoes w/ charred onion gravy. Order with the charred onion gravy on the side to make it gluten free and vegetarian. Allergies: Dairy
Chicken Biscuit$9.00
Fried boneless thigh w/ pickled green tomato and honey-dijon on our buttermilk biscuit. Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Nightshades
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
Banner pic

 

Fiction Kitchen

428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Oyster Mushrooms$11.50
Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli.
(V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)
BBQ Plate$19.00
House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, smashed potato, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies.
(V/ NF)
Lions Mane Rangoons$11.50
Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce.
(V/ NF)
More about Fiction Kitchen

