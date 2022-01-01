Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yellow curry in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Yellow Curry
Raleigh restaurants that serve yellow curry
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
No reviews yet
Yellow Curry
$10.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
Avg 3.7
(1463 reviews)
Yellow Curry - Dinner
$14.95
**SPICY** Sweet potato, onions, carrots, coconut milk, Thai basil, and cashews
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Egg Rolls
Salad Bowl
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chocolate Lava Cake
Wedge Salad
Club Sandwiches
Clam Chowder
Steamed Broccoli
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston