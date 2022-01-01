Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery

Go
Modern New England cuisine with a focus on the Seasons. Raleigh features a natural wine list, craft beers, and classic cocktails served in a bright, modern space with outdoor patio seating.

67 State Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

Holiday Red Pack (3 Bottles)$85.00
Enjoy a curated selection of red wines for the holidays! Pick-up between 12.8.21 - 12.23.21.
Current Selections:
Alto 3 Malbec 2016,
Lagar de Darei Sem Abrigo 2011, Fontanafredda Barolo 2015
Dom de Fenouillet Terres Blanches Rouge 2014 (R)$21.00
Beaumes de Venise, Rhone, France
Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre
This is the most important wine of the domaine in terms of production and the wine that we feel offers exceptional value for its quality. It is, then, the workhorse of the estate. The vineyards are situated on the massif of the Dentelles de Montmirail and much of the vineyard surface is laid out in terraces to accommodate the steep slope of the hill. The soil is clay and limestone and the “encepagement” is 50% Grenache, 40% Syrah and 10% Mourvedre (more or less). Harvest and vinification is done parcel-by-parcel and the final blend is done after a long cuvaison designed to obtain the finest and most profound extracts. The wine is bottled unfiltered after eleven months of aging in cement cuves. Annual production is on the order of 30,000 bottles of which 3600 to 4800 bottles are shipped for our use in the USA. Certified organic.
Nortico Alvarinho 2020 (R)$18.00
Nortico Alvarinho 2020
Minho, Portugal
A fresh, white wine with notes of white peach and grapefruit. This wine hails from the region of Portugal abutting Galicia, Spain. It is well-known for the best Alvarinho in Portugal. The wine pairs beautifully seafood and particularly with our NH Hot Oyster Sandwich.
Builliat Morgon Nature 2018 (R)$29.00
Morgon, Beaujolais, France
There’s an attractive, very fresh raspberry and strawberry nose here with a vibrant delivery of well-proportioned tannins that hold lovely, juicy strawberry flavors at the finish. From organically grown grapes.
Meinklang White 2018 (R)$19.00
Burgenland, Autria
An aromatic yet dry white wine from the biodynamic Meinklang estate. A blend of Grüner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muskat. Direct press, fermentation in stainless steel with 4 months on the lees. Fresh and delicious with all kinds of food.
Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)$18.00
Anthony Road Devonian
Finger Lakes, New York
A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
67 State Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
