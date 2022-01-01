Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Rally Point Inn & Pub
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
$$
9 Mechanic St
Foxboro, MA 02035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
9 Mechanic St, Foxboro MA 02035
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
UNION STRAW
We are open Mon-Weds from 4-9pm, Thurs-Sat from 11am-11pm, Sunday Brunch 10am-2pm, & Sunday Dinner 2-9pm
Lakeview Pavilion
Schedule your Lakeview Pavilion Holiday catering order now either online or by giving us a call. If you have a question after hours just leave us a voicemail or email us at Katelyn@lakeviewpavilion.com and we'll be sure to get back to you in a timely manner!
Epicurean Feast
Come in and enjoy!
Achilitos
Fresh Mexican Food