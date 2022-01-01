Go
RallyPoint Sport Grill

Open for Dine-in, curbside pickup, and now delivery!

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

837 Bass Pro Lane • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Boneless$11.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered haddock served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries
Pretzels And Beer Cheese$9.00
Three warm pretzel sticks served with homemade beer cheese
Steak Philly Cheese$12.00
Beef with onions, peppers, and white American cheese on a local hoagie roll
SD Hush Puppies$3.50
SD Fresh Cut Fries$3.50
Rally Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on local marble rye
Single Order$11.00
Double Order$20.00
Quesadilla$10.00
Choice of chicken or veggies, with shredded cheddar, corn salsa, served sour cream and mild salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

837 Bass Pro Lane

Cary NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
