Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria

Pizza - Wings- Heros Sandwiches

-217 Wurzburg St

Popular Items

18 wings and 12inch 1 topping$38.50
Limited wing deal, With purchase of 18 wings, receive a 12 inch 1 topping for half price this week only!!
Classic Margarita Pizza$12.00
Virgin Olive Oil & Garlic butter brushed on pie, Red Sauce spotted on crust, Fresh Mozzarella , shredded Mozzarella, fresh basil & spinach. Italian spices
Ralphie's Deluxe Pizza$16.00
Red Sauce, shredded Cheese, Pepperoni, crumbled Beef, crumbled sausage, cubed Ham, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black & green Olives ,red & white onions, banana peppers, basil, spinach, Italian spices.
Medium 8 count$6.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni Pizza
Meat Extreme Pizza$15.00
Red Sauce base, Shredded Mozzarella, cubed ham, crumbled sausage , crumbled beef, Pieces of bacon, Italian spices.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Small 6 count$4.00
12inch 2topping and a 12oz$10.00
Hawaiian Pizza$14.00
Red Sauce Base, shredded and fresh Mozzarella, , ham, banana peppers , Pineapple, fresh basil, spinach & Teriyaki glaze, Italian spices.
Location

Ft Stewart GA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
