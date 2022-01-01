Go
Ralph's Pizza

Ralph’s offers a wide variety of Thin Crust Pizzas, Hoagies, Cheesesteaks, Speciality Sandwiches, Salads, Hamburgers and much more!
Our Signature Pizza - Garlic & Tomato Pie was chosen as one of the Top 25 Best Pizzas by New Jersey Monthly Magazine.
The Menu is available for Take-Out at this moment, so place your order now, enjoy and share with your friends and loved ones!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

520 Station Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Wrap Grilled Chicken Broccoli w/ French Fries$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak$10.00
100% Chicken Steak tossed with Mushrooms and creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ French Fries$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato, chopped crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$11.00
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10” roll.
Pizza Turnover$11.00
Mozzarella Cheese and homemade Marinara Sauce filling.
Chicken Parmigiana$9.00
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana$9.00
Breaded Eggplant topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Large Cheese Stromboli$19.95
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our homemade dough with a side of Ralph's Marinara Sauce.
Regular Cheese - Slice$2.15
Broccoli & Tomato (White) - Small$13.50
White Thin Crust pizza with Broccoli, Tomato and Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
520 Station Ave

Haddon Heights NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
