Ramen Dining Waraku

1638 Post Street

Popular Items

Edamame$4.50
Pinch of salt provides delicate flavor
Gyoza$6.50
5pcs deep fried juicy Gyoza topped with green onion. Enjoy with soy sauce vinegar!
Black Garlic Tonkotsu$16.95
Location

1638 Post Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
