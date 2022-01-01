Go
Ramen Hachi

Slurrrrrrrrp!!! Hot and fresh Japanese Ramen! Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN

17 W Church St • $$

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Chashu Bun MUST TRY!!!$8.99
Braised pork, scallions, sweet soy, Japanese Mayo
Gyoza Dumpling 餃子$6.50
pork, chicken, cabbage, scallions, house made sauce
Chicken Karaage 鶏唐揚げ$7.99
Japanese-style chicken naggets
Edamame (v) 枝豆$4.99
soy beans, sea salt
MI-SO-HUNGRY 味噌$13.99
miso pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, sweet corn, scallions
BLACK GARLIC TONKOTSU 豚骨$14.99
traditional rich pork bone broth, black garlic oil, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, kizami ginger, scallions
CLASSIC SHO-YU 醤油$12.99
sho-yu soy sauce pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, nori, wake seaweed, scallions
MAZEMEN (v) まぜ麺$11.99
vegetarian no-broth ramen, yuzu dressing, layu, ajitama, wakame seaweed, sweet corn, scallions, kizami ginger, nori
MI-SO-HOT 辛い味噌$13.99
spicy miso pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, narutomaki, sweet corn, scallions
CURRY KARAAGE DON 唐揚げカレー$14.99
Japanese curry, fried chicken karaage in traditional Japanese style
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17 W Church St

Oxford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
