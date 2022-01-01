Ramen Hood - Scottsdale

Go
At Ramen Hood, we want everyone to experience authentic ramen exactly the way they like it. No matter if you’re a ramen expert or trying for the very first time, our Build Your Own Bowl option allows for total customization, from traditional Japanese ingredients to familiar favorites. With your choice of noodles, broth flavors, protein options and 18 toppings, we have something for everyone! If you’re ordering for a large group, office party or family gathering, downloading the In-House menu will make things go a lot faster. Fill out what everyone wants to eat ahead of time and walk right up to the register!

RAMEN • NOODLES

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
Delicious edamame served seasoned with a sprinkle of salt
Broth$5.00
Extra side of broth!
Choice of:
Tonkotsu, Spicy Miso, Shoyu, and Vegetarian
Build Your Own Bowl$15.00
Pick your choices and we will build the bowl the way you like it!
Chef Specialties$14.00
Our two specialty crafted pre-built bowl so you don't have to worry about picking and choosing from a list of many options!
Fountain Drink$2.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Ginger Ale, XXX Vitamin Water, and Unsweetened Iced Tea
Bottled Japanese Tea$4.00
Unsweetened Bottled Japanese Teas
Available Flavors: Green, Jasmine, Oolong
Utensils
Utensil set comes with a fork, spoon, and a napkin
Chopsticks
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with our house-made dipping sauce (6 piece)
Ramune$4.00
Ramune is an old fashioned type of carbonated soft drink that's known for its glass bottle sealed with a marble.
To open a bottle of ramune, you push the marble down into the neck of the bottle where it remains as you drink it.
Flavors Available: Strawberry, Peach, Grape, Orange, Melon, and Lychee
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
