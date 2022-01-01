Go
Ramen House

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

1250 Bardstown Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso$14.00
Shoyu$13.50
Pork Belly Buns$8.50
Gyoza$8.00
Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.50
Tonkotsu$14.00
Spicy Bulgogi Bowl$11.50
Spicy Miso$14.00
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$14.00
Vegetarian Ramen$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1250 Bardstown Road

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
