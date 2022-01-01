Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
1250 Bardstown Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1250 Bardstown Road
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Green District
Come in and enjoy!
Afrokanza Lounge - Louisville KY
Afro-Carribbean Restaurant I Lounge I Hookah & Nightlife.
Come in and enjoy!
River City Drafthouse
Come in and enjoy!
La Chasse
Come in and enjoy!