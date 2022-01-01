Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen
A unique fusion of authentic Tonkotsu Ramen and Izakaya-style small plates in a modern and spacious semi-private atmosphere.
152 Castro St
Popular Items
Location
152 Castro St
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
La Fontaine Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Doppio Zero
Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Mountain View.
Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.