Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen

A unique fusion of authentic Tonkotsu Ramen and Izakaya-style small plates in a modern and spacious semi-private atmosphere.

152 Castro St

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.00
Home made pork pot stickers (5pc)
Vegetable Ramen$14.50
Tonkotsu DX Ramen$17.50
Special Tonkotsu Ramen$14.50
Chichen Cutlet Curry$15.00
Beef base Japanese style curry served with curry sauce, rice on the side, red radish pickles, and chicken cutlet
Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen$14.50
Tantan Ramen$14.50
Chicken Karaagre$8.50
Juicy Japanese fried chicken
Kakuni Ramen$15.50
Chicken Paitan Ramen$14.50
152 Castro St

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
