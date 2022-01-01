Go
Toast

Ramen Kazama

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN

3400 Nicollet Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Pork broth topped with pork belly, bamboo shoots, and green onions
Karaage Don Large (5pc)$9.00
Karamiso Ramen$15.50
Spicy pork miso broth with spicy ground pork and green onions
Veggie Ramen$15.50
Veggie curry broth with carrot, mushroom, fried tofu and cabbage. Vegan upon request.
Karaage 2pc Chx$2.50
Torishio Ramen$15.50
Chicken broth with karaage, sprouts, shiso, and green onions
Tonkotsu Ramen$15.50
Pork bone marrow broth with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, pork belly and green onions
Onigiri Tuna Mayo$4.00
Kimchi$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3400 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ichigo Tokyo Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gigi's Cafe

No reviews yet

A neighborhood spot, for those in the neighborhood and beyond!
Cafe, Coffee Shop, and Bakery serving delicious food and tasty drinks.

Lu's - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Fresh & tasty Sandwiches

Lu's Sandwiches

No reviews yet

We serve you restaurants' quality food the fastest way possible. Food is health, food is pleasure, and food is survival. Therefore we avoid processed food at all cost. At Lu's kitchen, we prepare, cook, and serve the dish to you hot as if you are to cook at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston