Ramen Lab Eatery

Enjoy the only place in Palm Beach county that hand make their ramen noodles, broth is made with all fresh bones and veggies and every sauce is made in house.

100 Northeast 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bao Bros Bun
Asian Steam bun sliders!
5 Spice Duck Ramen$16.00
Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro
Chicken Oyako Don$11.00
Crispy Chicken Kaarage,Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onion, Over Japanese Rice
Vegan Ramen$12.00
Veggie broth, bok choy, roasted cauliflower, beansprout, corn, scallion, kikurage mushroom, inari, and soft tofu.
Miso Ramen
Chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
Gyoza
Hand Wrapped Dumplings!
5pc to an order*
* Veggie 4pc
Spicy Cauliflower$7.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
Shoyu Ramen
Chicken broth, lite soy sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori.
CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies
Red Curry Ramen$14.00
Thai red curry coconut milk broth, ground chicken, bok choy, bean sprout, bell peppers, corn, scallions topped with togorashi spice
Ramen Tonkotsu$13.00
Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori
Location

100 Northeast 2nd Street

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

