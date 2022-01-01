Go
Ramen Shoppu

518 Hamilton St

Popular Items

R6 Spicy Miso Ramen$9.00
Ginger Ale 20oz$2.00
A4 Tako Yaki$6.00
Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
Chicken, Green Onions, Carrots, Peas, Sesame Seeds.
A2 Gyoza$5.00
A9 House Bun (2 Buns)$5.00
R3 Vegetable Ramen$8.00
P3 Ramen Shoppu Bowl (Super Bowl)$11.00
A1 Edamame$4.00
Pineapple Bubble Tea$4.00
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
