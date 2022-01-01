Go
Ramen Takeya

Japanese Ramen Noodles and Comfort Foods.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

819 W Fulton Market • $$

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Buns$8.00
Cage free chicken kara age and
sriracha mayo
Tokyo Classic Shoyu$15.00
Cage-free chicken broth, egg noodle, Berkshire pork belly char siu, *soft boiled cage-free egg, marinated bamboo shoots, spinach, naruto, scallions and seaweed
Chicken Paitan$14.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodle, Berkshire pork belly pork
siu, *soft boiled cage free egg,
marinated bamboo shoots,
kikurage mushrooms, diced
onions and scallons
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Lemon, savory sauce, cayenne
pepper and garlic chips
Vegan Tan Tan Men$14.00
Upton's seitan ragu, mushroom
and seaweed broth, buckwheat
noodles, scallions, sautéed bok
choy, chili oil and chili threads
***can substitute egg noodles
Pork Belly Char Siu Buns$9.00
Braised Berkshire pork belly and
sweet soy
Pork Gyoza Dumplings$10.00
Berkshire pork, cabbage and
scallions, served with red miso
vinaigrette
Miso Bold & Spicy$16.00
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodles, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled egg, marinated
bamboo shoots, fire bean sprouts,
onion, chili spice, scallions, chili
oil and chili threads
Spicy Chicken Paitan$14.50
Cage free chicken broth, egg
noodle, Berkshire pork belly char
siu, *soft boiled cage free egg,
marinated bamboo shoots,
kikurage mushroom, diced onion,
chili spice, and scallions
Chicken Karaage Nuggets$9.00
Cage free chicken thigh served with zesty tongarashi mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

819 W Fulton Market

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
