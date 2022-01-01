Go
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston

Come in and enjoy!

RAMEN • NOODLES

1722 California St • $$

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

#6 OL’ SKOOL (Assari)$12.50
Chicken Shoyu Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallions, White Onion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Gyoza$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
Spicy Edamame$5.50
Soy Beans, Citrus, Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Togarashi, Lemon Soy
*Vegetarian, Contains Sesame
#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#5 TSUKEMEN$16.00
Condensed Pork Bone Dipping Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Nori, Lime
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Karaage$7.50
Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)$11.00
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Edamame$5.00
Soy Beans, Sea Salt
*Vegetarian
#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1722 California St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

