Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd

Popular Items

#5 TSUKEMEN$16.00
Condensed Pork Bone Dipping Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Nori, Lime
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#2 SHO-YU (Tonkotsu)$12.50
Pork Bone Broth, Soy Sauce Blend, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#8 NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥$12.50
Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
#6 OL’ SKOOL (Assari)$12.50
Chicken Shoyu Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Menma, Scallions, White Onion, Nori, Pepper
*Contains Egg 🥚, Shellfish 🦐
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
#1 THE OG (Tonkotsu)$11.00
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Ajitama Egg, Woodear Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Karaage$7.50
Japanese style chicken, twice fried served with a side of garlic aioli
#3 MI-SO-NOT (Tonkotsu)$13.00
Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Spicy Edamame$5.50
Soy Beans, Citrus, Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Togarashi, Lemon Soy
*Vegetarian, Contains Sesame
#4 🌶️🔥 MI-SO-HOT (Tonkotsu)$13.75
Spicy Pork Bone Broth, Miso Blend, Goma Pork, Ajitama Egg, Scallions, Napa Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Corn, Sesame Seeds
*Contains Egg 🥚
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk for foodborne illness"
Gyoza$6.00
Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar
*Contains Shellfish & Sesame
Location

1234 S. Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
