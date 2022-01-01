Go
Toast

Ramen Utsuke

Serves authentic Ramen dishes in addition to a vast array of side dishes such as Sushi Roll, Poke Bowl, Gyoza and Tako-yaki among many others. We have many vegetarian and vegan options.

RAMEN

414 Light Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Black and Red$13.50
Hakata style pork broth ramen finished with a drizzle of black garlic oil and spicy oil.
Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Gyoza -Pork$4.50
Pork
Chicken Kara-age$6.00
Fried pieces of chicken served with a housemade honey mustard sauce
Classic Shoyu$12.50
Clear chicken broth ramen seasoned with shoyu, garlic and onion oil topped with sheets of nori.
Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion, and (4pc) Nori Seaweed.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Oriole Park Ramen$13.50
Silky style spicy chicken broth ramen finished with a drizzle of black garlic oil and spicy oil.
Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Miso Ramen$13.50
Non-Spicy Miso Ramen. We add miso paste into the broth.
Includes Choice of Protein, (1/2) Egg, Cabbage, Corn, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Tonkotsu Red$13.00
Hakata style pork broth ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil.
Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Tonkotsu Shoyu$12.50
Hakata style pork broth ramen seasoned with soy sauce.
Includes Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Gyoza -Vegetable$4.50
Vegetable
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Spicy Miso Ramen. We add miso paste into the broth.
Includes Choice of Protein, (1/2) Egg, Cabbage, Corn, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

414 Light Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

No reviews yet

Savory and Sweet Crepes with European Twist!

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

No reviews yet

The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!

Abbey Burger Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BRD - Federal Hill

No reviews yet

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Wings and Fries!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston