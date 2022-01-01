SAT DEC 18th: Come and join us for a 4-course sparkling wine dinner featuring Tirriddis! We will be pairing food with their 4 sparkling wines including their newly released NV Blanc de Gris and NV Washington White Blend. Event begins at 6:30 with an oyster social.

Please note, regular service including take-out will be closed for this limited-seating event.

*Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required to enter

*ticket price does not include gratuity

