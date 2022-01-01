Go
RAMEN-YA

Ramen and Asian Fare

3508 Summitview Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
tossed in house togarashi + sea salt. they're a little addictive
Cauliflower Bokki$12.00
Fried cauliflower & rice cakes, gochujang romesco sauce
Mushroom Tan Tan$15.00
creamy sesame broth, hen of the woods mushrooms, bok choy, spicy red chili oil, marinated soft boiled egg, scallion,
Oodles of Noodles$8.00
Ramen noodles in a small, lightly seasoned amount of broth
Pork Shoyu$16.00
INCLUDES: pastured pork chashu, 1/2 soft boiled egg, bamboo shoots*, sun-dried tomato, scallion, black garlic oil, sesame seeds. *NOTE bamboo shoots are marinated in soy sauce. If selecting gf noodles, please indicate if you would like them removed.
Mandu$7.50
steamed pork dumplings dressed with gochugaru black vinegar
Mountain Vegetable$15.00
bibimbop of bellflower, fernbrake, shiitake mushrooms, fried egg, nori, tamari sesame sauce. MIX it all up
Bulgogi Bibimbap$15.00
Snake River Farms beef bulgogi, kimchigaru pickled carrot, zucchini, shiitakes, sesame spinach with choice of traditional Korean chojang sauce (lightly spicy) or non-spicy sauce.
Dec 18th Tirriddis Release Party Dinner$100.00
SAT DEC 18th: Come and join us for a 4-course sparkling wine dinner featuring Tirriddis! We will be pairing food with their 4 sparkling wines including their newly released NV Blanc de Gris and NV Washington White Blend. Event begins at 6:30 with an oyster social.
Please note, regular service including take-out will be closed for this limited-seating event.
*Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required to enter
*ticket price does not include gratuity
Cucumber Salad$7.50
flavor bomb! shaved radish, peanuts, avocado, gochugaru citrus vinaigrette
Location

3508 Summitview Avenue

Yakima WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
