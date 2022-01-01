Go
Ramen District

A Ramen pop-up concept turned to fixed location by Chef Chris Pappas of Provecho. Serving a variety of noodles, rice dishes, & cocktails inspired by Japanese culture

1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House

Popular Items

Spicy Tantanmen Ramen$16.00
ground pork, arugula, shoyu egg, green onion, mung bean.
Porkbelly & Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
sweet Chile sauce, Japanese cucumber, pickled ginger,
mung bean.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
pork belly chasu, oyster mushroom, tuscan greens, shoyu egg.
Pho Bao Buns (2 pcs)$7.00
hoisin, porkbelly, house pickle, kewpie, kappa cabbage
Gyoza (4 pcs)$10.00
scallion, ponzu dipping sauce.
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Thai basil, spicy Korean & fresno chile, broccolini, smoked chicken thigh, shiitake mushroom, scallion.
Pickle Plate$6.00
miso pickled shishito, yuzu cucumber, pickled daikon, and carrot salad.
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Wings (6 pcs)$10.00
Teriyaki chicken, green onion, sesame, lime wedges
Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen$15.00
broccolini, shoyu egg, chorizo oil, cilantro, mung bean.
Veggie Fried Rice$10.00
Shitake mushroom, Napa cabbage, Chinese long bean, mushroom, shoyu.
Location

Crown Point IN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
