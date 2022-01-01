New England Lobster Market & Eatery

New England Lobster Market & Eatery is an authentic east coast seafood experience in the San Francisco area. We started in the wholesale business delivering quality seafood at a great value and took that experience to serve customers at our restaurant. Whether you're shopping at the market or grabbing a meal at the eatery, when you visit you'll discover live Maine lobsters, Dungeness crabs, mussels and more. Diners at our restaurant love the dressed lobster rolls, lobster corn chowder and crab nachos.

As long-time merchants in the wholesale shellfish business, we are able to consistently delight our customers with great prices and superb products. We promise you won't find an experience like ours anywhere else in the Bay Area!

