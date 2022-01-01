Go
Ramenwell

San Francisco's source for delicious ramen, scrumptious Hawaiian lunch plates, beer, and sake!

3378 18th St.

Popular Items

Chicken Tantanmen$14.45
Starts at level 1 spice, paitan style chicken broth, miso ground chicken tantan, corn, bamboo shoots, 1/2 marinated egg, scallions and cilantro.
Spam Musubi$3.42
Spam, nori, rice, teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds.
Bao Chicken Bao Bao$5.45
Panko fried chicken, yuzu aioli, kimchi, cilantro, and green onion.
Vegan Ramen$14.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, local artisan vegan noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms,
bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, seared tofu, aonori sesame
Mushroom Lover Ramen$13.95
Mushroom shoyu broth, egg ramen noodles, enoki, king trumpet, beech mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, corn, slow poached egg, seared tofu
Dumplings$5.95
Scallop, pork, shrimp, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, side spicy sesame soy garlic sauce
Souper Spicy Garlic Pork Ramen$17.95
Signature Pork Ramen$15.95
Thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, egg ramen noodles, pork chashu, 1/2 marinated egg, nori, bamboo shoots, scallions, black garlic oil
Gluten Free Pork Ramen$18.95
Gluten free thick tonkotsu style 20 hour pork broth, gluten free ramen noodles, gluten free pork chashu, 1/2 soft boiled egg, nori, corn, scallion, black garlic oil
Location

3378 18th St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
