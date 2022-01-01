Go
Ram's Gate Winery

Sonoma - CA

28700 Arnold Dr

Chocolate Budino$6.00
Creme Anglaise, Hazelnut Soil
Cheese + Charcuterie$18.00
(2) Cheeses, (2) Charcuterie Items, Candied Almonds, Fig & Fennel Marmalade, Olives, Crostini
Arancini$10.00
Italian Risotto Ball, Sofrito with Lemon Aioli - (4)-pieces
Dinner Kit for 2 (includes wine!)$125.00
$20 per person for 2 course Dinner + 2 bottles of wine.
(Assembly time approx. 20 minutes)
Little Gem Salad, Shaved Kohlrabi, Roasted Beets, Tarragon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds // Braised Short Rib and Forest Mushroom Ragout, House-Made Fettuccine, Asiago. Includes 1 bottle of 2018 Estate Sauvignon Blanc and 1 bottle of 2016 El Diablo Pinot Noir.
2018 Sauvignon Blanc Estate 750mL$38.00
Two clones of Sauvignon blanc, including a musqu selection, unite to bring orange blossom, apricot, ruby-red grapefruit and key lime to this complex and aromatic wine.
2017 Sonoma Coast Chard 750mL$46.00
Wine opens with fresh Yuzu, orange marmalade and lemongrass. Partial malolactic fermentation, crisp freshness and a creamy mid-palate. 92 Wine Spectator
Lemongrass, Mint and Chicken Meatball$14.00
Pickled Vegetable, Watermelon Radish, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Pistachios, Basil - (4)-pieces
Location

28700 Arnold Dr

Sonoma CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
