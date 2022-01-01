Go
Toast

The Rams Head Inn

The Rams Head Inn is the iconic waterfront restaurant and hotel on Shelter Island, NY. Arrive by air, sea, or scenic roads to enjoy our seasonal menus, organic garden inspired cocktails, and stunning sunsets on the beach!

108 Ram Island Drive Po

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

108 Ram Island Drive Po

Shelter Island NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Eccentric Bagel

No reviews yet

Artisan bagels made from scratch daily!
Tuesday - Sunday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Closed Mondays except for Holidays

The Chequit

No reviews yet

A unique blend of asian inspired locally sourced plates and bistro classics in the historic Chequit Hotel with 149 years of hospitality

Salt - Shelter Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crabby Jerry's

No reviews yet

Open for Dine-In, Take-Out and Dock Side Pickup Mon, Tues, Thursday 11:30 AM - 4:00 PM; Friday & Saturday 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM; Sunday 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed on Wednesday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston