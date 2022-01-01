Bars & Lounges
American
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
Open today 3:00 PM - 9:15 PM
1047 Reviews
$$
1702 Furnace Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Location
1702 Furnace Dr, Glen Burnie MD 21060
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Olive Tree
For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen
Henny Macks Inn
Come on in and enjoy!
Judy's Island Grill II
Come in and enjoy!!
La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie
Come in and enjoy!