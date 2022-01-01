RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
www.ramsheadonstage.com
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
33 West St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
33 West St
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
1771 G & T
Come in and enjoy!
Fox's Den
Beer and Bourbon bar specializing in Wood fired Brick oven Pizza.
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Please have your order number and call the restaurant when you arrive for curbside pickup.