Go
Toast

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

www.ramsheadroadhouse.com

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1773 Generals Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)

Popular Items

Dynamite Burger$14.50
Tavern Burger$13.00
Nashville Chicken$15.00
BLT$7.95
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Roadhouse Burger$14.00
Smokin' Jacks$14.00
Crabby Grilled Cheese$16.00
Sweet Heat Pulled Pork$14.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1773 Generals Hwy

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lemongrass Too

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Club 164

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SK's Pizza & Sub

No reviews yet

We are a small local carryout, whose main goal is to serve fresh food, give exceptional service, and make everyone feel like family.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston