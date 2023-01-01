Nachos in Ramsey
Ramsey restaurants that serve nachos
More about Shannon Rose - Ramsey
Shannon Rose - Ramsey
1200 Route 17 N, Ramsey
|Ultimate Nachos
|$16.00
Beef, black beans, cheddar, Monterey Jack, beer cheese, avocado-tequila crema, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos
More about Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
900 Route 17 North, ramsey
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla chips, topped with our BBQ meat of the day, smothered with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with smoked Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. Ask your sever for the meat of the day!