Ramsi's Cafe - Norton Commons

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

10639 Meeting Street

Popular Items

Peanut Ginger Thai Noodles$16.00
Roasted Garlic & Goat Cheese$12.00
grilled cuban bread, marinated goat cheese, za’tar. available gluten free with housemade chapati
American Burger$14.75
Focaccia, the Original$12.50
housemade italian flatbread, pesto, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, olive oil. available vegan with housemade feta. available gluten free on housemade chapati
Shanghai Stir Fry$15.50
Pollo Nuevo Havana$21.50
Small Greek Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, peppers, red onions, croutons, greek vinaigrette
Crispy Petal Salad$15.50
Cubean Burrito$16.00
Tortellini Graciella$17.50
10639 Meeting Street

Prospect KY

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
