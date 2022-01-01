Go
Ranalli's of Andersonville

Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers the legendary recipes of the original Ranalli’s on Lincoln, a landmark Chicago pizzeria that opened in Old Town in the early ‘80’s. We are a warm and welcoming, casual, family friendly, neighborhood restaurant.
While based on the Ranalli family’s century old traditions, recipes and gracious hospitality, Ranalli’s of Andersonville has also embraced contemporary dining trends and dietary demands offering low fat options, an entire gluten free menu and plenty of healthy items to choose from. Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers fast, hot delivery, online ordering, dining in, a seasonal sidewalk café, carry-out, off-site catering and in-house special events making Ranalli’s of Andersonville the perfect location for showers, reunions, rehearsal dinners, milestone events or celebrations of any sort!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

1512 W Berwyn Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)

Popular Items

Cakes & Pies$6.00
Large 14" Thin$15.95
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Xtra Large 16" Thin$17.95
House Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
Coke$1.25
Medium 12" Thin$12.95
Pasta w/Any Homemade Sauce$14.95
Choose your Pasta & Sauce.
Sauces:
Marinara – Fresh imported tomatoes, fresh garlic, herbs and spices. Bolognese – Traditional Italian meat sauce made with lean ground beef & ground Italian sausage.
Vodka – Creamy marinara with a splash of vodka.
Diablo – Marinara sauce with a kick of giardiniera.
Aglio Olio – Fresh garlic, herbs and spices, olive oil and a touch of white wine.
Pesto – Basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and pine nuts.
Alfredo – A blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic.
Large 14" Thin$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1512 W Berwyn Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

