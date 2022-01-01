Go
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

"Joe makes his own hot fudge and butterscotch sauces – both are simply the best around."
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

36 Leonard St • $

Avg 4 (122 reviews)

Quart$12.50
Hand Packed
Full Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$7.50
Glazed donut from Gail Anns in Arlington. 2 scoops of ice cream.
Pint$8.50
Hand Packed
Hot Fudge
Quart$12.50
Large Frappe$7.50
Make Your Own Sundae for 4$35.00
-2 Pints, 3 Toppings, Fresh Whipped Cream, Amarena Cherries
6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches$22.00
The Frozen Sundae$7.50
Served in a rancs pint: 2 scoops of ice cream, fudge on the top AND bottom, whipped cream, all frozen together to create a fun take on a traditional treat.
Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
Our own homemade Snickerdoodle cookie, with vanilla ice cream.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

36 Leonard St

Belmont MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
