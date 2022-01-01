Go
Ranch House Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

805 Hwy 62-65 N • $

Avg 4.5 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Hash Browns$11.99
Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
SR/Kids CHZburger$6.49
SR/Kids Fried Chicken Tender$6.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Jumbo buttermilk biscuits served with sausage gravy
Denver Omlet$10.99
Loaded with ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar cheese
3 Eggs$2.99
1/2 Loaded Hash Browns$8.99
Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$10.99
Deep fried to a golden brown & smothered with country gravy, served with 2 eggs & fixins
3 Meat Omelet$11.99
Stuffed with ham, bacon, and sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
Chicken tips$8.99
Tender white meat pieces grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, then smothered in cheese & topped with spicy ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

805 Hwy 62-65 N

Harrison AR

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
