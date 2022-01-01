Go
Ranch Wagon

Since 1955...The best homemade fastfood anywhere! We feature our signature longdogs, Pork BBQ's, 1/4 fresh (never frozen) burgers, homemade weekly specials, milkshakes and so much more!

HOT DOGS

2043 Memorial Highway • $

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Everything$6.15
Our popular signature long dog topped with mustard, onions and our homemade (beanless) chili topping.
Onion Rings$3.75
Cheeseburger$6.00
Freshly prepared and grilled 1/4 lb. hamburger topped with melted cheese and your choice of toppings.
Plain dog$5.70
For the purest...our grilled signature long dog. Your choice of toppings too!
Oven Roasted Pork BBQ$6.10
Oven Roasted Pork, sliced thin, steeped in broth and topped with your choice of Piccalilli relish, spicy jalapeno relish, BBQ sauce or mustard.
Large French Fries$3.50
Potato Pancakes$3.75
Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
Our signature grilled longdog topped with our homemade (no beans) chili topping and your choice of melted cheese. Additional toppings available
Cheese Dog$6.15
Our signature grilled long dog topped with your choice of melted cheese. Additional toppings available.
Texas Tommy$6.65
Our MOST popular grilled long dog topped with our homemade, top secret (beanless) chili topping, crisp bacon and melted cheddar cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2043 Memorial Highway

Shavertown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
